‘Counting On’: Amy Duggar Emotionally Digs Through Memories in Late Grandmother’s Closet

Amy Duggar is the latest member of the Duggar family to remember the late Grandma Mary Duggar on Instagram. On Thursday, Amy shared a look at Mary’s closet with her fans.

“Hi, everybody,” the 32-year-old Amy told fans in the now-expired videos, reports PEOPLE. “I am at Grandma’s house and I am in one of her closets. One closet, she had a lot of closets … But I’m in her winter closet right now going through things and just soaking it in. Everything smells like her perfume.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Amy, who is Counting On star Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece, went on to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers, but could not respond to every message individually.

“I just wanted to say, I have not responded to so many messages, even though I want to,” Amy said. “I just appreciate all the prayers and all the love and all the comfort that I’m feeling right now. My mom and I, it’s just a really new season of life for us and we spent so much time with her. … So I just really appreciate all the prayers right now.”

Amy said she understands Mary is now in a “better place,” adding, “But going through her things and going through all the memories, I just want to say your prayers are so greatly appreciated.”

Amy picked out different pieces of clothing that meant more to her than others, including a sweatshirt with the words “Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch.” The sweatshirt included pumpkins for each of Mary’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The last child added was Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s son Henry.

Amy previously paid tribute to Mary with a slideshow on June 10.

“It breaks my heart to write this. My best friend passed away yesterday afternoon,” Amy wrote at the time. “Jesus sure took home a treasure. I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much.”

Mary died on Sunday, June 9 from an accidental drowning in a swimming pool. Police said the 78-year-old was discovered by her daughter, Deanna. The Duggar family later shared the news on their official Facebook page.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the statement read in part. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Amy and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child together. In her tribute to her grandmother, Amy said Mary was “so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy. I just can’t believe she is really gone.”

Photo credit: Getty Images