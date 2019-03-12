‘Counting On’: Abbie Duggar Says Wedding to John David Was ‘Bittersweet’

As Abbie Burnett prepared to become Abbie Duggar during her engagement to John David Duggar, the bride-to-be was having some complicated feelings.

In Monday’s all-new episode of Counting On, Abbie admitted she was feeling “bittersweet” about moving out of her parents’ Oklahoma home to Arkansas, where she lives with her now-husband.

“There’s a lot of feelings going on for me as the wedding day approaches,” she confessed to the camera. “Mostly happy feelings, but I’m also very sentimental, so also bittersweet.”

She continued of the complicated emotions, “I have been really close with my parents and my siblings, so it will be a little different moving to Arkansas, moving away from my family.”

“I’m a little bit of a homebody,” the 26-year-old admitted. “I lived at home for 26 years, so it will be a big change, but a good change.”

Luckily, she had a soon-to-be sister-in-law who knew just what she was going through in Jinger Duggar Vuolo, who moved to Laredo, Texas, with husband Jeremy Vuolo after getting married.

“It was definitely difficult living far away from family,” she commiserated. “I think Jeremy and I were able to go really deep quick, because he was the only one there, so we couldn’t run back to mom and dad’s house. There were some times where I got super emotional — I was like, ‘I really miss my family. This is hard.’”

Jinger advised Abbie, “Before you leave, just spend those moments with your parents and family that you can.”

Abbie’s mother was also feeling emotional about the upcoming nuptials, admitting, “I haven’t cried at any daughter’s wedding, but I’m afraid I might at this one.”

She added, “When they grow up, you’re hoping they can find their spouse for life, and it’s a good thing. We’re happy for her and happy to see her spread her wings.”

The couple first announced their engagement to Us Weekly in July 2018, saying, “The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. It was a special moment to share together.”

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple continued at the time. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

In November 2018, the couple wed in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma, which aired in a TLC special last season.

“I was always saying I wouldn’t get married and stuff,” Abbie recalled while preparing to walk down the aisle. “And they’re like, ‘Yes you will!’ and I was like ‘Nope.’”

“We are very excited,” John David said while likewise getting ready. “Just the thought of knowing that, ‘Hey, within a few hours I’m gonna see Abbie walking in her beautiful wedding dress and then I’m gonna get to say ‘I do’ to her.’”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC