‘Cosby Show’ Star Joins ‘Married at First Sight’ Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime’s Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.

Pulliam started filming the show last week. She posted a video from the set on Dec. 15 and could not contain her excitement as she gave fans a tour. She also shared a photo of herself sitting on the set. “I’m so excited to announce that I will be hosting Married at First Sight: Afterparty!! Make sure to watch [Lifetime] January 5th for the first episode,” Pulliam wrote.

This is not the only new major project for Pulliam that will debut within the first days of 2022. OWN will air Eggs Over Easy, a documentary Pulliam narrated and executive produced, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The documentary looks at the taboo subject of infertility within the Black community and “brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood,” according to the press release. Singer Andra Day is featured in the special, which will also be released on Discovery+ on Jan. 4.

Pulliam was inspired to participate in the film because of her own fertility journey. In a preview clip, she said she decided to freeze her eggs in case she decides to have a second child. Pulliam shares a daughter with ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell, and she married Brad James in September.

“This has been a labor of love and I am so excited to executive produce this documentary with my Spelman sisters & Sorors [Chiquita Lockley] and [Phylicia Fant],” Pulliam wrote on Instagram last week. “You never know what someone is going through. I’m grateful to do what I love. However, living life under a microscope can be hard, especially when going through IVF, miscarriage or if you are having difficulty conceiving. I am so excited to be a mother again. However, when that time comes, please give me & ALL women the space to share or not share our journey when we are ready.”

Pulliam, 42, is best known for playing Rudy Huxtable in The Cosby Show. She also stars as Miranda Lucas-Payne on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Pulliam has starred in several recent Lifetime movies, including Jingle Belle, Radio Christmas, and The Christmas Aunt. She met James while making Lifetime’s Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.