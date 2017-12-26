‘Bachelor’ Bad Girl Corinne Olympios Flaunts Purple Bikini for Christmas

Corinne Olympios is dreaming of a white (sandy) Christmas.

The Bachelor bad girl shared a photo of her showing off her enviable curves in a strapless purple bikini while on a beach in Miami Monday.

‘‘Twas the day of Xmas 🎄🌊☃️ A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

“Twas the day of Xmas,” she captioned the sultry picture, in which she rocks a high ponytail and bandeau top.

Paparazzi later captured the controversial Bachelor in Paradise contestant’s cheeky suit from the back in photos which can be seen here.

The 25-year-old had quite an extravagant list for Santa this year, she revealed to HollywoodLife.

“I want a mansion, I want a husband, I want a diamond ring, I want a Birkin!” she said. “I want Gucci luggage, they also have the Karl Lagerfield luggage I want.”

Olympios is currently single, she revealed earlier this month, just two weeks after announcing she was in a new relationship with a “really cool” new guy.

“No, I’m not seeing anyone!” Olympios told Us on Dec. 13. “I’m just looking for someone who’s, like, chill and relaxed, supportive, cool, like, we don’t need to rush into anything.”

