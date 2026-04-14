Ciara Miller Posts About ‘Loyalty’ Amidst ‘Summer House’ Scandal

Ciara Miller says loyalty is not common. The Bravo star posted a shady social media post recently, seemingly aimed at her co-star and former BFF, Amanda Batula, amid confirmation that Batula is dating Miller’s ex, West Wilson.

The Summer House star took to Instagram over the weekend, posting photos after a Sephora run. She captioned the picture, “@sephora actually rewards loyalty.”

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The timing comes just after her ex and Batula were spotted getting very cozy in NYC. The new couple was seen making out during a double date, with a witness saying they kissed at the table before Batula tried to duck under her sweater, TMZ reports.

It marked the first public appearance for Wilson and Batula since confirming their relationship. Wilson and Miller dated in 2023. Miller and Wilson reportedly reconnected earlier this year, with his new relationship hitting so close to home, seemingly making things sting even more.

Fans of the show have been reacting to the controversial news, and Batula has been on the receiving end of much backlash for breaking girl code. In a post to her Instagram Stories, she shared an apology. “I’ve obviously been MIA,” she wrote, “but I wanted to come back on and say that I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I’ve reached out to individually. For the sake of my mental health, I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy,” she continued. “If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happening or what’s unfolded.”

Batula confirmed that she will be at the Summer House reunion special taping, and “will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there.” Prior to going public with her relationship with Wilson, she announced that she and her co-star and then-husband, Kyle Cooke, were separating after four years of marriage, which had been documented extensively on the show.