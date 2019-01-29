‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE reports.

The famous Flip or Flop HGTV couple, who had been married for seven years, split in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple have two children together: daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, and had quietly separated eight months earlier.

Christina submitted official divorce papers in August, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Ever since their split, the two have been amicably co-parenting their two children while continuing to work together on their hit home renovation show. They also executive produce Chi-Town Flip, which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in the Windy City using the same model as Tarek and Christina’s successful series.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek, 34, told PEOPLE in August of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

Earlier this year, Tarek announced that he is branching out with a new TV series devoted to helping people, which he is calling Pick Me Up Project.

“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” he said in a preview clip. He added that these moments can change your life or the life of someone else.

“That’s why I’m here today. I want to meet with some people to help change their life. I’ve always lived my life with the belief that with hard work, dedication and determination, anything is possible. I also believe that in order to succeed, you have to be willing to accept that failure is most definitely a part of the journey,” he added.

In the clip from the show, the HGTV real estate agent’s own difficult journey is touched upon, including his childhood struggle with ADHD as well as his two cancer diagnoses as an adult.

He ended his message by saying, “I feel that my purpose is to give back, lend a hand, and really help others.”

Meanwhile, Christina is moving on with new beau Ant Antstead. She shared a photo of her date with the British TV host on Instagram New Year’s Day.

“Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she captioned the photo of her and Anstead riding bikes in casual athleisure apparel.

Christina also posted an inspirational quote on her social media account alluding to the start of a new romance.

“And suddenly you know . . . It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of a new beginning,” the quote read.

“New year, New beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter,” she captioned the post.

Anstead is best known as the host of For the Love of Cars in the UK and split from his wife, Louise, in July.

“Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July,” he tweeted in October. “Our kids remain 100% our priority and it’s for that reason we would rather you heard it here first.”

In October, Christina split with boyfriend Doug Spedding as he entered rehab for addiction issues.