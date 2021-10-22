Christina Haack Shares Troubling Health Update Involving ‘Extreme Stomach Pain’

Christina Haack isn’t taking any chances on her health. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, has been telling all via her social media accounts. On Thursday, Oct. 21, she told her followers that she recently underwent an endoscopy, which is a medical procedure to take a deeper look into the digestive tract. Haack underwent the examination as a result of “extreme stomach pain,” which she says she has been a victim of for several years.

“I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain,” she wrote in a social media post. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”

She was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease. As far as what the autoimmune disease entails, she said at the time of her diagnosis that it’s “anxiety can cause major flare-ups and my biggest thing I’ve noticed being affected is my digestion/gut health.”

“Basically if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation,” Haack wrote, adding that she’s since “finally found the right doctor” to treat her symptoms and underwent a full endoscopy and gastrointestinal testing last week for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

Per online reports via Mayo Clinic, SIBO “occurs when the passing of food is slowed down in the digestive tract, causing an abnormal increase of bacterial population in the small intestine.”

In the wake of her diagnosis, Haack says that she’s now “just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract,” adding, “I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”