Christina El Moussa Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at Her ‘Winter Wonderland’ Nuptials in New Video

Christina El Moussa may have kept her surprise wedding to Ant Anstead a secret from fans, but now the Flip or Flop star is giving them an inside look at their stunning nuptials.

View this post on Instagram 12.22.18 ✨♥️ link to full video in bio @peopletv A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 2, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

The HGTV star shared a video shot by PEOPLE TV featuring moments from her backyard wedding with the British TV host, including a close-up look at the couple’s vows and sweet moments between the two on the happy day.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, after getting engaged in secret in September.

“We had an engagement, we just didn’t tell anyone,” Anstead told PEOPLE at the time of the wedding, with his bride adding of their decision to keep things secret, “It’s different for us now. We didn’t want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi.”

Anstead dished to the publication about his romantic proposal, revealing, “I did the proposal on Newport Beach on the sand with some champagne at sunset.”

The day of the proposal, Anstead did his best to recreate one of their first dates by taking his now-wife on a bike ride along the ocean.

“He was like, ‘Let’s just go for a bike ride’ and we were going to grab dinner,” El Moussa recalled. “We were watching the sunset, and then all of a sudden he just got on his knee and proposed. So yes, I was surprised.”

The secret engagement almost became public knowledge at one point, Anstead added, when he was recognized by a fan while picking out a ring.

“I called on [El Moussa’s] best friend, Cassie, and I said, ‘Look, we need to go ring shopping.’” says Anstead. “We walked into a jeweler and I started looking at rings. And then I heard a customer go, ‘Oh my God it’s Ant from Wheelers and Dealers.’ And I just turned and walked out the shop. And Cassie is left in there going, ‘Ant? Ant?’”

The couple was sure to include all of their children in the intimate ceremony, including El Moussa’s 3-year-old son Brayden and 8-year-old daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as Anstead’s 12-year-old son Archie, and 15-year-old daughter Amelie from a previous marriage.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have met her,” Anstead told PEOPLE on the day of the wedding. “She saved me.” El Moussa chimed in, “We saved each other.”

