Christina Anstead’s Husband Says Pregnant Wife ‘Changed’ Him in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Christina Anstead is turning 36, and the HGTV star couldn’t be more loved! The pregnant Flip or Flop star’s new husband, Ant Anstead, shared the sweetest tribute to the mother of his unborn child on Instagram Tuesday, revealing the impact she’s had on his life since the two found each other.

Alongside a gallery of photos of the interior decorator, Ant began, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the single most amazing lady I’ve ever met!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) on Jul 9, 2019 at 7:46am PDT

“You make everything seem so effortless, yet I know how incredibly hard you work!” he continued, gushing, “Funny, talented, loving, caring, sweet, cheeky, an unbelievable mummy to 4, and the worlds best wifey!”

The Wheeler Dealers host added that Christina “changed me in so many ways,” calling himself “so blessed and so grateful to do this life with you!”

The happy couple wed in December 2018 in a Winter Wonderland ceremony, announcing in May they were expecting their first child together. (Christina is already mom to Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Ant has Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous relationship).

Since then, Christina and Ant have written many a loving tribute to one another, with the reality personality sharing her own Instagram tribute in honor of Ant’s 40th birthday.

“[Ant], I love you my husband, best friend, baby daddy, [shield and sword],[king], [fire] . You complete me,” she wrote. “Happy 40th!! Cheers to doing the next 40 together.”

On Christina’s new HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, Christina also made it clear how much she values her husband as well, telling the cameras, “He’s like a manly man, he’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well.”

She even dished on some of the hotter details of their first date, admitting, “Ant’s hot! … On my first date with Ant, he walked me to the bathroom and then made out with me by the bathrooms.”