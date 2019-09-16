Christie Brinkley’s Latest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Photo Is Loaded With Bizarre Emoji Dance Partner

Christie Brinkley just discovered the drooling emoji and could not wait to use it. The supermodel shared a photo from her Dancing With The Stars rehearsals and found a strange way to include her mysterious dance pro partner. She covered him with a lot of drooling emojis!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Sep 9, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Brinkley, 65, shared the photo on Sept. 9. It shows the living legend in her rehearsal gear, with her pro partner kneeling on the dance floor. His identity remains a mystery as, for the first time ever, Dancing With The Stars will not announce the pro partners until the premiere.

Brinkley included just a handful of other emojis in the caption, but it was more than enough for her fans. Some are hoping Val Chmerkovskiy ends up being her partner.

“Hope you have so much fun! We just love Val to pieces,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh, it’s getting closer!! I’ll start the chanting now…Christie, Christie, Christie,” another chimed in.

“[By the way]… this is a perfect display of your creativity. Can’t wait to see who your partner is. I have a hunch,” another wrote.

“I think you are AMAZING!” another wrote.

One person who is also excited to see Brinkley on DWTS is singer Billy Joel, her husband from 1985 to 1994.

“I haven’t really heard from [Billy Joel], although I did hear through [my daughter] Alexa that he was very excited,” Brinkley told Us Weekly. “He thought that it was a really fun, great thing to be doing.”

The former Parks and Recreation star told the magazine her children have all fixed their schedules to make sure they can watch her compete for the mirror ball trophy.

“They’re all rescheduling their lives so that they can try to be there on the first dance,” she said. “[It’s] nice to know that I’ll have my little cheering section there.”

Brinkley is just one member of one of DWTS‘ best casts in recent memory. She will be joined by Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, James Van Der Beek, Mary Wilson, Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, Sean Spicer, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell and Ally Brooke.

While ABC and the DWTS producers did not announce which dancers would be paired with each celebrity, they did unveil the full list of pros. Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson will be back. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are joining the roster for the first time.

Dancing With The Stars Season 28 kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International