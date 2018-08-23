Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Would Do ‘Real Housewives’ Under One Condition

Chrissy Teigen loves Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, but the only way she will join it is if her contract includes one big condition: no end-of-season reunions.

“I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract I don’t have to do reunions,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday. “I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brielle Biermann came up with the crucial follow-up question. “Which housewives would you want to join though…?” she asked.

Teigen never answered that question, leaving us all hanging. However, during a 2014 interview with InTouch Weekly, Teigen said the ladies on Real Housewives of Atlanta would be too much for her.

“I would never be able to hang in Atlanta, they’d eat me alive,” she joked at the time. “I’m not rich enough for Beverly Hills, I guess Miami housewives.”

Teigen has been tweeting about her love of the Real Housewvies franchise for years, even becoming friends with some castmembers on Twitter. In January, she told Us Weekly that Real Housewvies helped her get through her second pregnancy.

“Trust me, I’m not gonna feel a thing,” she said before son Miles was born. “If it’s like last time, I loved the whole process. Chicken broth, Real Housewives.”

Last year, she also found herself at the middle of RHOA drama when Kim Zolciak asked Teigen for tickets to a John Legend concert, since Legend happens to be married to Teigen. Zolciak asked Teigen who her daughter, Biermann, would “have to blow” in order to meet Legend. Teigen said that would not be necessary and she would hook up Zolciak with free tickets anyway. The tweet led to a fight in an RHOA episode, where the other castmembers called Zolciak out for the inappropriate tweet.

“I was just so happy. I was absolutely thrilled,” Teigen later said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It almost went to actual blows over John tickets. It was so cool!”

Teigen later said she wanted to defend Zolciak, adding, “I wanted to be like, ‘Yeah, we are friends, like we text, and she came to the show and we’re friendly.’ But I got scared, honestly. I’m scared to jump into any Atlanta fight.”

While the drama was fun at the start, Teigen later tweeted that she had enough of being involved in Zolciak’s drama with Nene Leakes.

“OK I’m done with this. I’ve talked to kim as much as I’ve talked to Nene. As a fan. I love the show. As much as I love the show, I’m not on it for a reason, please remove me from this narrative,” Teigen tweeted in April. “I don’t do teams. Especially when I haven’t spent any quality time with either person and don’t genuinely know the people. I am a fan and a viewer and y’all can keep this mess to yourselves please.”

