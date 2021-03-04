'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd and Savannah Brand Chase the 'Worst Gift Giver' in Hilarious Exclusive Sneak Peek

Todd Chrisley is giving son Chase a dose of tough love when it comes to his gift-giving skills. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, airing on USA, Todd and daughter Savannah relive some of Chase's worst gifts as they look back on his history of making an interesting mark on a special day.

Savannah's late arrival to lunch is overlooked by her dad in the preview when he sees she's looking stylish and carrying the bag he gave her as a present, buttering him up by telling Todd he is the "best gift-giver." She continues, "That's why he and I get along great, because my love language is gift-giving [and] his is gift-giving." When Chase remarks that he doesn't know what his love language could be, both his dad and his sister trade glances before they remark in tandem it is surely "not gift-giving."

While Chase looks incredulously at his family, Savannah doubles down, "You are the worst gift giver." Providing examples of his failed gifts, Todd reminds his son that he completely forgot Mother's Day the year prior, and for 7-year-old niece Chloe's birthday, he gave the little girl a check. "Money's money! I would love for someone to give me a check!" Chase insists, defending his present. Todd quips back, "She's 7, she doesn't do banking," to which his son cheekily responds, Well then, I guess she's gonna have to hold onto it."

Savannah jumps in to add that for all her faults, she's "thoughtful," offending Chase at the implication that he isn't. "You're thoughtful when it's convenient for you," she reminds her brother, who replies in defense, "I've been taught to be very frugal."

Chase adds to the camera later, "I don't think Savannah and my dad are being fair about my gift-giving ability, because I have the potential to do great." Savannah then remarks that it's that kind of attitude that gets people "in trouble," as they begin "falling in love with someone's potential instead of reality." Getting the picture that Savannah might be remarking on her own September 2020 split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles, Chase looks to camera and confides, "I don't think we're talking about me anymore." Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. Seasons 1-7 are streaming for free on Peacock if you want to catch up with the Chrisley family.