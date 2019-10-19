‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie Hit Back at Daughter Lindsie Following Dr. Phil Interview

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley responded to the claims estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley made in her Dr. Phil interview on Thursday. In the episode, Lindsie addressed allegations her father made in a lawsuit he filed against Joshua Waites, the Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation. Todd accused Waite of having a relationship with Lindsie to find incriminating information against him.

While on Dr. Phil, Lindsie told Phil McGraw she never had any relationship with Waites. She revealed details of an altercation she had with Todd around the time he began to run afoul of state and federal officials over allegations of tax evasion. Lindsie claimed her father questioned her communication with Waites and threatened to release “incriminating evidence,” like nude photos and a sex tape showing her with The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes.

“I said, ‘No, that’s not the truth,’” Lindsie told McGraw. “I said, ‘But while we’re on the topic of lies, let’s talk about the social media stuff that I’ve endured over the past two years from you and your two minion children. And that’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me, nude photos, and had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney advised me to file the police report.”

On Friday, a representative for Todd and Julie sent a statement to Entertainment Tonight, accusing Lindsie of making “false statements with regards to not only her involvement with Todd and Julie Chrisley’s tax situation but also with Joshua Waites from the Georgia Department of Revenue and also that she was threatened and coerced to make them.”

“In June of 2019, Lindsie Chrisley gave a deposition to Todd Chrisley’s lawyers on her own volition,” the statement continued. “This deposition was on June 8th of 2019. In her interview, which aired yesterday on Dr. Phil, she stated that she was threatened and coerced on June the 7th — which was literally the day before the deposition where she voluntarily explains her involvement with Joshua Waites and the investigation by the GDOR. In addition, after this deposition, she willingly handed over a multitude of text messages which spanned over an 18-month period between her and Joshua Waites, which clearly signifies a long-term relationship.”

Todd and Lindsey also provided screenshots allegedly showing Lindsie’s texts with Waites, claiming they show she was a “willing participant” in providing Waites with information.

When contacted about the deposition, “We filed an action against a state investigator, Joshua Waites, involved in illegal conduct and not Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, who is a witness,” the Chrisleys’ family lawyer told ET. “We have a lengthy sworn deposition from Lindsie and it shall be used appropriately in a court of law at the appropriate time.”

Lindsie’s attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, previously told ET she was not the source of the information that led Todd and Julie being indicted on tax evasion by a federal grand jury.

Lindsie also filed a police report in Georgia in July, accusing her father of trying to extort her with the sex tape. In his response, Todd accused Lindsie of having affairs with Hayes and Josh Murray, another Bachelor franchise star.

Todd and Julie have already settled the $2 million state tax evasion in Georgia for $77,000, but they are still facing federal tax evasion charges.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images