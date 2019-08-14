‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Couple Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Bond After Turning Themselves In

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reportedly been granted bond after turning themselves in over their tax evasion case. The reality TV family stands accused of tax evasion, bank fraud and other financial conspiracy charges. On Wednesday, they turned themselves in to authorities, granting them some trust.

The Chrisleys presented themselves at a federal courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, according to a report by The Blast. The couple was not put into handcuffs as they were led before a judge. They were taken into custody, but were offered $100,000 bond each.

Sources inside the courtroom said that the Chrisleys arrived in style. Julie wore a dress, while Todd wore a light-colored suit. Witnesses said that Julie was calm and reserved, but Todd was visibly anxious.

If the Chrisleys do opt to pay their considerable bail, they will also be asked to turn over their passports as well, ensuring that they cannot flee from their charges. The stars of USA Network‘s Chrisley Knows Best were indicted on Tuesday, in court documents in the U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia. They turned themselves in to a the U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday, after completely refuting the charges against them.

Those are no small allegations, either. The Chrisleys reportedly face a total of 11 charges, including counts of tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit to bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also indicted in the case as well, with counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding the filing of a false tax return. If convicted, the Chrisleys could be in prison for as much as 30 years, according to federal guidelines.

The filing provides evidence that Chrisley tricked banks into believing he had huge amounts of personal wealth in order to secure loans, which he then used to fund his real estate business and his lifestyle. Tarantino is believed to have knowingly helped in these endeavors, along with various associates from Chrisley’s company, Chrisley Asset Management.

According to The Daily Mail, the court documents list many internal emails from the company as evidence. In one message, Chrisley and an associate named “co-conspirator A” “conspired to submit false materials, such as fabricated bank statements and false personal financial statements, to financial institutions to obtain millions of dollars in loans, much of which they used for their own personal benefit.”

The Chrisleys still maintain their innocence in the case. There is no word yet on whether they intend to post bail or not.