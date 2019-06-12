‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd Chrisley Suspicious of Son Grayson’s ‘Secret’

Todd Chrisley knew son Grayson was hiding something from him, he just couldn’t get him to open up about it!

Todd first grew suspicious of his then 12-year-old son on a trip to the movies in Tuesday’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, when the preteen spent the flick furtively whispering to his friend.

“I feel like Grayson has a secret,” he told wife Julie after their outing. “I don’t know what it is yet, but something’s up.”

Wondering why his normally open son wouldn’t share whatever was going on with him, Todd got a rude awakening from 21-year-old son Chase, who told him the reason he found himself out of the loop was “because you’re old. You’re not fun. You’re not cool anymore.”

But Todd wasn’t taking the drag to heart, reaffirming his dedication to determining what was going on.

“Grayson’s not really sharing as much with us as he normally does, so therefore that tells me he’s hiding something,” he determined. “I will figure it out. There is no secret you’ll be able to keep from Todd.”

Taking his youngest son out to go clothes shopping, the reality personality dad hoped to make his son “so comfortable that he will turn around and say, ‘Hey Dad, can I tell you something you can’t tell mom?’”

Todd’s retail therapy was met with more eye rolls than confessions, and so the defeated USA star turned to his own mother to see what she thought.

Nanny Faye advised her son to “sit back and be patient and let him come to you,” telling him, “You have a good relationship with him, so when he needs you he will come to you.”

In the end, her wisdom paid off, as Grayson confessed to his dad over a casual game of cards, “I may or may not have a girlfriend.”

“I’m glad that you told me,” Todd responded. “I was starting to feel like I wasn’t cool or I was too old.”

“I guess what I learned this week is it’s OK to give your kids a little bit of space,” Todd reflected later, after insisting on accompanying his son on a sweet ice cream date with his new girlfriend. “Let your child come to you, because hopefully that’s what they’re gonna do.”

Earning a side eye from Julie, he added, “And then when they don’t, you start camping out in their room again.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

