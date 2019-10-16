‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Todd Chrisley ‘Concerned’ Over Daughter Savannah’s New Hairstyle

After debuting a bold hairstyle change to Instagram followers alongside a photo of herself smiling while posing against a wall with an inspiring caption, Savannah Chrisley‘s short pixie hairstyle has fans going wild — except her dad, Todd Chrisley, who seemingly isn’t a big fan of the look. Underneath Chrisley’s post showing off her new ‘do, in which she wore a plaid button down over a Gucci T-shirt, black pants and black sunglasses, Todd wrote, “I’m not sure what I’m concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel.”
“Ladies…do what YOU want to do,” Chrisley wrote. “Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.”
The caption also included a quote from Rihanna that read, “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”
She later posted a second photo from her impromptu shoot and wrote, “Anddddd….another one. Just so the haters can take a closer look.”
Chrisley documented her journey to her new ‘do, which was created by stylists José Eber and Shannon Plunk, on her Instagram Story, posting a video of herself in the car with her mom, Julie Chrisley. “Y’all, I’m so nervous,” she confessed. “Should I back out?” she asked Julie, who supportively replied, “No.”
While Todd wasn’t a fan, at least in the comments, plenty of Chrisley’s friends gushed over the 22-year-old’s new look.
“Killin it,” wrote singer Meghan Linsey. Bachelor Nation member Emily Ferguson wrote, “Yes. Yes. Yes.,” while celebrity trainer Erin Oprea shared, “Dude, I LOVE your haircut!! It looks sooooo good on you!”
Brett Young’s wife, Taylor, wrote, “Amen gorgeous,” and RaeLynn simply wrote, “HOTTIE.”
On her Instagram Story, Chrisley shared a message from a follower who wrote that they were a cancer survivor and felt more confident in their own look after seeing the reality star’s short chop.
“And this is why I do the things that I do,” Savannah wrote over the message. “I was on the fence about this cut but I wanted to show myself that I had the courage to do it and I wanted to inspire others.”
