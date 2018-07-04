‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Guys Forced to Defend Their Manhood During Rustic Vacation

Todd Chrisley was forced to defend his “manhood” after a vacation with his family led to accusations of him being “high maintenance” on Tuesday’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

He, friend Jay DeMarcus, and son Chase Chrisley, 21, were chastised by their female family members even before they reached the cabin that would be their weekend home for their overpacking and for Todd’s choice of a fashionable sweater when heading into the Tennessee wilderness.

Then, when the men failed to light a campfire in a truly spectacular misstep in being outdoors, Todd’s wife Julie called his gender stereotypical “manliness” into question.

“I thought men were supposed to be able to build a fire,” she teased him.

“Are you questioning our manhood?” Todd replied. “Have some faith. …I’m all man but there’s various degrees of man.”

To prove himself, Todd and DeMarcus promised to show themselves as men by taking on “the manliest tasks” Julie could think of, starting with archery.

“The thought of Todd with a bow and arrow kind of scares me a little bit,” Julie confessed, at which point Todd pointed out that she can’t shoot one either.

After their total failure to hit a bulls eye, the guys decided that cooking up a bunch of barbecue for everyone would surely prove how manly they are. There was just one problem — Todd had no idea how to grill out.

“I know how to pay for it,” he told his stunned friend.

But even after filling their shopping cart to the brim with a variety of meats, the actual barbecuing wasn’t going great.

“I’ve never seen that much meat before,” Nanny Faye marvelled at the messy kitchen.

The two also almost burned down the backyard with some aggressive use of lighter fluid.

“This meat’s gonna have a hint of lighter fluid,” DeMarcus chimed in.

But despite the trouble it may have caused them, Todd’s delicious creations managed to earn him back a “man card” from the teasing Chrisley kids and his lovely wife.

“Listen, I can do a lot of things, there’s very few things I can’t do,” Todd said, before taking all the credit for himself.

Never change, Todd.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

