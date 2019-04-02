‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Announces Season 7 Return Date

Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best is on its way, USA Network announced on Monday.

The spring line-up is shaping up, with Chrisley Knows Best returning at the end of May. Season 7 of the beloved reality series is coming, along with USA Network’s new show The Radkes. Both shows examine day to day life for regular families in the south.

To start things off, Chrisley Knows Best is getting a two-episode season premiere. The new installments will air back to back on Tuesday, May 28 starting at 10 p.m. ET on the USA Network. The following week, The Radkes will join the fold on Tuesday, June 4.

As fans know, Chrisley Knows Best follows the gregarious Chrisley family through the charms and trials of southern life. The beloved family patriarch, Todd Chrisley does his best to hold things together with his outgoing children — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — and his own mother, Nanny Faye all in the house.

This season, Todd is apparently going all in on a convoluted anti-aging regimen in the hopes of looking his best. As the trailer shows, this seems to include some kind of canvas girdle. He will also vie for the position of play-by-play announcer — and perhaps cheerleader — for Nanny Faye’s new senior basketball league, though Chase seems to want the job as well.

That is not all Nanny Faye is up to, either. She will reportedly begin work on an eccentric bucket list this season in honor of her 75th birthday. While her son battles against aging every step of the way, she seems to be embracing it, though that is not stopping her from getting her flirt on, as the trailer shows.

At the same time, the younger Chrisleys are up to their usual hijinks. Savannah is trying to learn to speak French in the hopes of connecting with her boyfriend, Nic, a professional hockey player. Todd’s granddaughter, Chloe, is facing down several rites of passage this year, including her first sleepover, and her Daddy-Daughter Dance.

Judging by the trailer, fans of the Chrisleys will want to tune in for The Radkes as well. The new show follows a similarly brash and loving southern family telling it like it is. The show’s premiere season is beginning with just six episodes, making it easy to digest while hopefully leaving fans begging for more.



Chrisley Knows Best Season 7 premires on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET on the USA Network. The Radkes join them on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET.