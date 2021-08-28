Chris Wilson, 'Lone Star Law' Personality, Dead at 43, Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Texas Game Wardens Sgt. Chris Wilson died from COVID-19-related complications, officials said Friday. Wilson, who starred on the Animal Planet reality show Lone Star Law, was 43. Lone Star Law debuted on Animal Planet in 2016 and followed the game wardens of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

"Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication," Parks and Wildlife officials told KXXV Friday. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him." Officials said Wilson died at a hospital in Temple, Texas Thursday night. His remains were escorted to a Temple mortuary Thursday by his fellow game wardens, who are also overseeing funeral services.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Texas Game Warden SGT Chris Wilson and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. SGT Wilson lost his battle with COVID-19 on August 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/cmXs338JxL — The 100 Club of Central Texas (@100clubcentex) August 27, 2021

Wilson was a 16-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, working in Bell County, located north of Austin. He was promoted to Sgt. Investigator in 2016. "As an investigator he oversaw complex environmental crimes as well as threats to game wardens and park police officers," officials told KXXV.

"Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and our grateful state," Carter Smith, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, added Friday. Wilson is survived by his parents and four children.

Wilson was seen in one episode of Lone Star Law during the show's first season. The show's ninth season aired earlier this year, and past episodes are available to stream on Disovery+. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Chris' family and loved ones at this difficult time," an Animal Planet spokesperson told PEOPLE.