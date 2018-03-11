Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Returns to Instagram a Year After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules, the former Bachelor star, returned to social media Saturday almost a year after he was involved in a fatal car crash.

The 36-year-old has left his Instagram page dormant since April 20, 2017, four days before the accident.

But on Saturday, he suddenly returned to the social network by posting a brief video in his Instagram Story. The video shows a dog and cat walking in the snow in front of a big garage door while the Selena Gomez song “Wolves” is heard in the background. Soules wrote “Buddies” on the video.

In April 2017, Soules rear-ended a tractor in Iowa. The two vehicles ended up in a ditch, and the driver of the tractor, 66-year-old Kenneth Moser, died at a nearby hospital. Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident before police arrived.

Us Weekly obtained audio of Soules calling 911 about the crash. In November, when his attorneys filed a motion to have the charges dismissed, they claimed he performed CPR to revive Moser. However, he left the scene after realizing he would not be successful.

In June, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation found Soules did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

“Mr. Soules fully satisfied the purposes of the statute by calling 911, giving his name to dispatch, administering CPR to Mr. Moser, and staying on the scene until emergency responders arrived,” Gina Messamer, one of Soules’ lawyers, said in a September motion. “Though Mr. Soules was shaken after the accident, he did everything in his power to resuscitate Mr. Moser.”

Prosecutors argued that Soules was only at the crash scene for 14 minutes, which was not long enough for law enforcement to assess the situation.

“People who have a fender bender are at a crash scene longer than Mr. Soules,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said. “Because this is a fatality it is necessary for law enforcement to at least have a face to face interaction with those that are involved.”

Last month, the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed Soules’ motion to dismiss the charges. He could still face up to five years in prison.

Soules lives in Aurora, Iowa. He first gained fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette, coming in third place. He was then chosen as the star of the 19th season of The Bachelor. The season ended with his engagement to Whitney Bischoff, but they split in May 2015. In Spring 2015, Soules was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.