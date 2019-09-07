Chris March: ‘Project Runway’ Fans Mourn Loss of Designer After His Death

Project Runway fans are mourning the loss of designer Chris March, who died after suffering a heart attack Thursday afternoon at the age of 56. Page Six reports the designer from Alameda, California served as the longtime costume designer for the musical review Beach Blankey Babylon before appearing as a contestant on Season 4 of the Bravo hit fashion reality competition series.

March also made appearances on Season 4 of Project Runway All Stars and returned once again for 2009’s Project Runway: All-Star Challenge.

The well-known designer also worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Meryl Streep and Lady Gaga.

TMZ first reported the news and said March had been in and out of the hospital in the past year, but the heart attack still caught his loved ones and doctors by surprise.

Fans of the designer and television personality took to social media to honor his legacy, and send well wishes for his loved ones.

We are saddened and heartbroken to hear that Chris March has passed. He was an inspiration to the editors of Fat & Queer. Chris contacted us a few weeks ago to ask how he could contribute to our anthology. He will be missed on our pages and in our hearts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yoWphrMAfB — Fat & Queer (@FATandQUEER) September 6, 2019

“Super bummed to learn that designer Chris March has died. The Project Runway alum was easily one of the coolest designers to ever walk its catwalk, & designed looks for Madonna, Prince, Gaga, & so many others. The world is better because you got to spread your glitter on it. RIP,” one user wrote.

“Oh no!!!! He was one of my favorite designers to appear on Project Runway!” another fan commented.

“So sad! Rest In Peace Chris,” another user wrote.

“so many people have died this week. lashawn daniels, the American idol girl, the 30 yr old country music star, and now chris march from project runway. my goodness,” another Twitter user reflected.

“I started watching Project Runway during season 4, in no small part because of [tom and lorenzo] (then “project rungay”) and their in depth and hysterical recaps,” one user wrote “Chris March was one of my favorite designers with a larger than life spirit and personality (hair!!!).”

The designer made headlines in 2017 after suffering a bad fall and being knocked unconscious for days. The fall caused many injuries, including organ failure and a collapsed lung. Despite the incident, he reportedly worked on his designs until his death.