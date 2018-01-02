Chloe Khan Flaunts New Figure While Partying With Kylie Jenner’s Ex

Rapper Tyga has been partying with a serious Kylie Jenner look-alike since splitting with the E! reality star in April.

Celebrity Big Brother alum Chloe Khan, 26, brought in the new year at a Dubai night club with the Rack City rapper, according to an Instagram she posted Monday.

#DUBAINIGHTS A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:45pm PST

Khan posed with the rapper, 28, in a skimpy champagne ensemble in a busy night club, captioning the photo “#DUBAINIGHTS.”

Many of Khan’s 1.1 million Instagram followers were quick to compare her look that that of reportedly-pregnant Jenner, saying Tyga was trying to replace his ex with a similar-looking woman.

“Ooooooooh you better watch Kylie, those Kardashians are crazy,” one fan warned her.

“All [them] Kardashian girls are fine as hell, especially this one,” another quipped.

Jenner and Tyga split in April, and the 20-year-old shared in Life of Kylie, that the hardest part about having a relationship was having it blasted all over the internet.

“You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with,” she said. “It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

Jenner is now suspected to be pregnant with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, although the two may be on the outs after not being seen together for the majority of her rumored pregnancy.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kinggoldchains