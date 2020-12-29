Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Vacation Rentals Hit the Market in 2021

✖

HGTV fans now have the chance to stay in one of the Fixer Upper's renovations. Chip and Joana Gaines' Magnolia vacation rentals have returned for the new year, meaning that fans can take a trip to their base in Waco, Texas for some rest and relaxation in one of three stylish rental homes.

Fans hoping for a little getaway can now book one of three of the couple’s rentals. The Gaines, who became HGTV superstars thanks to their impressive renovation skills on Fixer Upper, announced ahead of the new year that reservations are now open through 2021. Staying in one of the trio of homes – the Carriage House, Hillcrest Estate, and Magnolia House – will put vacationers out anywhere between 347.50 to $1,295 per night, depending on the rental of their choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by magnolia (@magnolia)

"We are so excited you’re headed to Waco! Hospitality is near to our hearts, so we look forward to the opportunity to host you in our city, and in a way that is authentically Magnolia," the couple wrote when announcing that rental dates are now open. "It is our hope that each of these homes is a place you and those you love most can rest, unplug, and enjoy time together."

Originally located in Grapevine, Texas but moved onto the Waco property in the 1980s, the Carriage House was renovated in season 3 of Fixer Upper. Boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and described as a "charming" home that would make for the perfect "peaceful getaway for up to six people," this rental is the cheapest of the trio with a weekday rate of $545, weekend rate of $695, and a Sunday night rate of just $347.50.

While a stay at Hillcrest Estate will put vacationers out an average nightly rate of $1,145, the most expensive of the rentals, the "beautiful, historic, and freshly renovated" estate may just eb worth the money, and it's original details give it "the character of bygone times" that some may be longing for. The state is nestled in the heart of Waco sleeps 12.

The final rental, Magnolia House, boasts rooms designed in Joanna’s classic style and is boasted as "the perfect retreat for groups of up to 8." Chip and Joanna discovered the home just 20 minutes outside of Waco, in the historic town of McGregor. Just like the Carriage House, Magnolia House was also featured on Season 3 of Fixer Upper. The home has a weekday rate of $795, a weekend rate of $995, and a Sunday night rate of $497.50.

You can find out more about the rentals by visiting the Magnolia website by clicking here. Fans can catch more of Chip and Joanna and their impressive renovations when a preview the highly-anticipated Fixer Upper: Welcome Home reboot premieres on discovery+ in 2021. The series will then air on Magnolia Network.