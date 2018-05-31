Chip Gaines Wishes Pregnant Wife Joanna Happy Anniversary With a Poem

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating 15 years of wedded bliss, and it’s bringing out the poet in the Fixer Upper star!

The HGTV personality took to Twitter Thursday to pen a sweet message for his wife, currently pregnant with their fifth child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” he wrote in the post.

15 years.. where’d they go

15 years.. I’d like to know

15 more, to God I pray

15 more just to make her day Happy anniversary sweet girl! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) May 31, 2018

Chip, 43, and Joanna, 40, are already parents to four kids — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — but first met while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was working for a number of small businesses.

Joanna told PEOPLE in 2016 that while she describes herself as shy, she was immediately attracted to Chip’s big personality and unconventional lifestyle.

“From day one, when we were dating, I realized he is not going to be put in a box,” she said of the early days of their relationship. “And if there’s a rule, he’s going to break it.”

Even when the pair got married in 2003, Joanna’s parents weren’t totally sold on Chip’s way of living. “Her dad spent the first two years of our marriage asking me if I was going to get a job,” Chip told the publication. “I was like, ‘I have a job and I like it.’”

Once they decided to use their talents to climb to the top of the house flipping business, Joanna added that they “had our fair share of fights.”

“Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark,” she said.

After five seasons of their hit show, the Gaineses announced in September that they were saying goodbye to Fixer Upper at the end of its fifth season, which aired in April, in order to spend more time with family.

Just in time too! In January, the couple announced they were becoming parents a fifth time over to a baby boy this summer.

In an April blog, Joanna opened up about her pregnancy experience this time around.

“Pregnancy has been so fun, in fact my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat!” she wrote. “Since it’s been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it’s my first time being pregnant. The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season.”

Photo credit: HGTV