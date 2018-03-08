Chip Gaines Shared Gender of the Couple’s Fifth Child by Accident

Fans were delighted to hear that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fifth child will be a boy, but Chip may have spilled the beans a little early.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

In a video shared on Twitter by a Fixer Upper fan on Wednesday, Chip can be seen recruiting the help of a little boy he met at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

The 43-year-old dad of four got ahead of the accidental gender reveal by sharing it himself.

Alright, alright.. if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and share D names with the HGTV couple.

im not crying, you’re crying! ahh! soo excited for you guys, another boy! so exciting! the girls are out numbered! lol! I saw another twitter user say Deacon as a possible name. or how about Demo Day! haha! 💙🔵 — tracy sharpe (@moviefanatic319) March 7, 2018

This is too cute! I adore @joannagaines and @chipgaines and all the good and kindness they spread. Congrats on your baby boy! 💙 — Naptime Nancy Drew (@momofturdlers) March 7, 2018

Joanna, who is already mother to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7, shared a series of photos from the weekend celebration on social media, one of which showed off her growing baby bump.

The HGTV couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth offspring when Chip posted a photo of his wife’s growing bump.

“You might recall a few months back… the ever amazing, ever romantic @johnnyswim was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” he tweeted at the time.

In another fun twist, fans will remember that two months ago, Chip correctly predicted baby number 5 would be a boy. Joanna shared a video on Instagram of an ultrasound, during which her demo-loving husband predicted the sex of the baby.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat,” Joanna captioned the video.