Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star, Dead at 34

Zavion Davenport, better known from her time on RuPaul's Drag Race under the stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, died on Thursday art the age of 34. The news came shortly after informing her fans that they were back in the hospital in a video message posted on Instagram. "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," DeVayne said in the clip posted over the weekend.

DeVayne was hospitalized in July with high blood pressure and possible kidney failure, informing fans at the time that they were placing catheters in her heart and kidneys before undergoing dialysis. She was discharged according to Entertainment Weekly, but later ended up back in the hospital shortly before her passing.

This Chi Chi DeVayne lip sync gives me chills everytime 🖤 pic.twitter.com/54JUtqWXZN — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) August 20, 2020

DeVayne first joined RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2016 during Season 8 of the long-running reality competition. She finished four that season but would later return in 2018 during Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She would finish in eighth place. DeVayne would credit the show with giving her inspiration to evolve as an artist and offering an escape from the gangs and sexual misunderstandings of her ubringing.

"I was so stressed out and it got to a point where I was like, okay, I’m in the bottom every week. It might be time to go home and work a little bit more on my drag," DeVayne told Entertainment Weekly after her appearance on All-Stars. "I’m a real person, and I just felt it was my time to go. There was no reason to be sad or bitter."

DeVayne is the second Drag Race contestant to pass away after appearing on the show. Saharah Davenport passed from heart failure in 2012, originally appearing on the second season of the series. DeVayne also spent time paying tribute to late drag queen influence Lady Red Couture following her death in July.

View this post on Instagram My heart is broken🥺 love you @mothercouture A post shared by Chi Chi DeVayne (@chichidevayneofficial) on Jul 25, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

Many fans and friends have posted thoughts and are mourning the loss on social media. Scroll down to see some examples.