Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star, Dead at 34
Zavion Davenport, better known from her time on RuPaul's Drag Race under the stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, died on Thursday art the age of 34. The news came shortly after informing her fans that they were back in the hospital in a video message posted on Instagram. "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," DeVayne said in the clip posted over the weekend.
DeVayne was hospitalized in July with high blood pressure and possible kidney failure, informing fans at the time that they were placing catheters in her heart and kidneys before undergoing dialysis. She was discharged according to Entertainment Weekly, but later ended up back in the hospital shortly before her passing.
This Chi Chi DeVayne lip sync gives me chills everytime 🖤 pic.twitter.com/54JUtqWXZN— J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) August 20, 2020
DeVayne first joined RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2016 during Season 8 of the long-running reality competition. She finished four that season but would later return in 2018 during Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She would finish in eighth place. DeVayne would credit the show with giving her inspiration to evolve as an artist and offering an escape from the gangs and sexual misunderstandings of her ubringing.
"I was so stressed out and it got to a point where I was like, okay, I’m in the bottom every week. It might be time to go home and work a little bit more on my drag," DeVayne told Entertainment Weekly after her appearance on All-Stars. "I’m a real person, and I just felt it was my time to go. There was no reason to be sad or bitter."
DeVayne is the second Drag Race contestant to pass away after appearing on the show. Saharah Davenport passed from heart failure in 2012, originally appearing on the second season of the series. DeVayne also spent time paying tribute to late drag queen influence Lady Red Couture following her death in July.
Many fans and friends have posted thoughts and are mourning the loss on social media. Scroll down to see some examples.
❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020
😔😔😔😔 shine on baby. Damn. 💔— Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) August 20, 2020
She definitely made us proud. Fly high sweetie 🥺💔— Таинственность 🤍 (@mystique_plant) August 20, 2020
This is so sad! She was really a great queen and an all around sweetheart 💔— TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 20, 2020
I’m sitting at work crying and I never even met her. Peace to all of her friends and family. She was so special.— Debbie Bucciero (@dbucciero) August 20, 2020
She brought so much joy to a lot of people. The world got a little less beautiful today. Rest in peace, Chi Chi!— Alaina (@LainaHaYes) August 20, 2020
i was about to sleep and scrolled through twitter quickly and i saw the news....💔💔💔
just when i thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...— 🍡모치🍡 • #BlackLivesStillMatter #JunkTerrorLaw (@KQueeNgMesfit) August 20, 2020
R.I.P Chi Chi DeVayne
Even though I didn't have the opportunity to know her face to face only on TV I'm devastated, she was such an inspiration for all the community I love all of you guys @TheOnlyDetox— Alberto. (@_betob94) August 20, 2020
Do you know if we can donate more to Chi Chi's cashapp or venmo for expenses or is there a gofundme? :(— Amanda Laine Bell (@mandilaine92) August 20, 2020