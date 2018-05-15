Chelsea Houska Shades ‘Teen Mom 2’ Over Its Focus on Drama

Chelsea Houska isn’t sure she likes the way her show, Teen Mom 2, is heading.

The pregnant MTV star let her true opinions about the reality television series be known on Twitter during Monday’s episode, which revolved around co-star Kailyn Lowry’s beef with Briana DeJesus over the latter’s relationship with the former’s ex-husband.

Houska, meanwhile, had almost no screen time, of which fans took immediate notice.

“If I don’t see more of @ChelseaHouska next episode….. I’m going on strike 😭 #TeenMom2” one fan tweeted during the episode.

Houska saw the tweet and responded with a message of her own.

“Im almost positive that I’m barely in the next one too lol didn’t you know teen mom 2 isn’t actually even about being a mom anymore?! 😂🤷🏻‍♀️” she wrote.

And when another fan tweeted in reply, “I was just thinking that. What is happening to the show, it’s all about drama now. I miss it being about the moms story and kids,” Houska responded, “Same!!”

Houska is by far the most laid back Teen Mom personality over all the franchises.

She has been happily married to Cole DeBoer since October 2016. They have a 1-year-old son together, Watson, and Houska is also mother to 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind.

The couple announced in March that they were expecting another child, a little girl, within the next few months. Last week, she provided fans with a much-desired update on her third pregnancy.

“I SWEAR that I have the strongest, craziest baby growing inside me right now,” she tweeted. “The kicks. [Oh my God]…and she’s still so small?! How does she kick like this?!”

In a reply to a fan, she added that her husband could even feel the baby kicking at 16 weeks.

Speaking to E! News, Houska offered a few updates on her pregnancy, revealing that her expectancy has been “my easiest pregnancy out of the three.”

She also shared that fans will get to see some of her important pregnancy moments on Teen Mom 2 — that is in between the drama.

“We do a blood test so I found out when he was working so I got to tell him what the baby was on camera so that was exciting,” she recalled. “I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best. He’s patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He’s just a good guy all around.”

Houska also hared that her daughter is thrilled to be welcoming a new sibling.

“Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea,” the reality personality said. “We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

