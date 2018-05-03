‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Husband May Have Revealed Baby Girl’s Name

Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast member Chelsea Houska‘s husband, Cole DeBoer, accidentally reveal their daughter’s name? One fan on Twitter thought so after watching an Instagram story from Houska on the way to her ultrasound appointment over the weekend — but the Teen Mom 2 cast member says otherwise. Talk about some Teen Mom 2 news!

Whaaaa? Nope! lol i think you’re referring to what Cole said and he said “sweetie” in a weird voice 😂😂 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) April 28, 2018

“Did [Houska] say Quinny in her Instagram story on the way to the 4D ultrasound?! Is she naming her baby girl Quinn???” one fan frantically asked on Twitter Friday.

The reality TV fixture responded, letting the fan know she had misheard. “Nope! loli think you’re referring to what Cole said and he said ‘sweetie’ in a weird voice,” she responded.

I think he said “tweetie” to be specific Hahahah — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) April 28, 2018

She added, “I think he said ‘tweetie’ to be specific.”

It’s a cute name! But we already have a name set for our little punkin! ☺️ — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) April 28, 2018

Another follower said Quinn could still be a cute name for Houska and DeBoer to consider for their baby, but she revealed that they “already have a name set for our little punkin!”

The couple announced via Instagram in March that they are expecting a baby girl back at the end of the summer.

“GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!” Houska wrote, adding, “We could not be more excited.”

The very next day, Houska posted a photo of her baby bump on Twitter.

Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

“Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking [laugh out loud] this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good,” the 26-year-old Houska wrote. She also told a fan that she is due at the end of the summer, in about four months.

When asked to be a little more specific, Houska told a fan her due date is in September, but she thinks the baby will be born early.

“Sept!” Houska wrote about the due date. “But I’m thinking she’ll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We’ll see!”

Houska also told a fan she found out about the pregnancy through a blood test at 10 weeks.

Houska and DeBoer, who tied the know in October 2016, are parents to 15-month-old Watson Cole. Houska also has 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. In January, Houska won a court battle against the troubled Lind after a judge agreed to change Lind’s visitation schedule.

Fans aren’t the only ones happy about Houska’s pregnancy. Her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry also congratulated Houska.

“So happy for my babies! [Chelsea Houska] & cole & fam,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji,” Lowry, who also has three children, wrote. “Welcome to the moms of 3 club [Houska] [Leah Messer].”