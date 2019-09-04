Chase Chrisley Pushes Back After Fan Puts Down ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family: ‘We Try Our Best’

The Chrisley family has been making headlines over the last few weeks and now the eldest of the Chrisley siblings is clarifying the facts for one fan. Chase Chrisley posted a photo of he and his friend, Marty Evans, on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday when one fan stirred up his emotions.

The fans responded to the post saying, “The Chrisley’s never respond to their fans! [Chase Chrisley] is no exception! They are an awesome family but they never respond to the very people that love them and watch their show faithfully.”

That’s when he stepped in to share his disagreement. “@caudillstephanie1 now I’m going to have to disagree with you there. I apologize you feel that way. We try our best and we are beyond thankful for the support!” he wrote.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently charged with financial crimes which stirred up a lot of gossip towards the family but not only are they in defense regarding that, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley has stepped away from the family.

Lindsie claims that her dad and brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over a sex tape they claimed to have in their possession. The alleged tape also included former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes, but he said it was not a sex tape, instead, they were caught on camera unknowingly.

“We did not make a sex tape,” he said. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Lindsie’s dad accused his daughter of having an affair with both Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie and we will always love her.”