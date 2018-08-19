Charlie Sheen May Appear on ‘RHOBH’ With Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be getting a visit from Charlie Sheen after his ex-wife Denise Richards was announced as a new cast member.

Although nothing has been confirmed as far as a Sheen cameo, when asked about the Platoon actor’s presence on the Bravo reality series, RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards told TMZ Sunday, “There’s a possibility” in a coy manner.

The two exes first split in 2005 and had a very contentious relationship until 2012, when they appeared as guest stars in one another’s projects. Denise even took temporary custody of his twins with Brooke Mueller after they were removed from her house due to concerns of her drug use.

Sheen, who also shares two children with Denise, also addressed her casting on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight recently that he would be tuning in to witness her first season.

“I don’t really watch that show,” he told the publication, adding “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

At the same time, he teased his own return to TV, saying, “I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people. So, it’s only a matter of time.”

The Wild Things actress has long been open about her love of the Bravo franchise, and has been close with many of the cast members, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna, for years. It just felt right, she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“I am excited,” she said of the decision. “I’m a fan of the show, and I never saw myself [as] fancy enough to be one of the housewives but I thought, Why not? I’ve been through so much in my life and I’ve been very private about a lot of it and I thought, I’m in a really good place and that would be fun to be a part of the show.”

“I think they’re a great group of strong women and they have strong opinions and I love that,” she added. “I think, at the end of the day, they’re very supportive of each other. No matter what kind of little conflict might go on, they might fight a little bit like sisters, but they still support each other and I love that.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic