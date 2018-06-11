Fans Notice Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Fighting During ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Celebrity Family Feud viewers noticed a strong sibling rivalry between Kim Kardashian West and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The episode pit the two on opposite sides, since Kardashian joined her husband, Kanye West, and his cousins.

“Yeezy’s family was hella funny + friendly feud between [Kim Kardashian] & [Khloe Kardashian] was good. I was hoping they won but i kinda knew KARDASHIANS was gonna take it, [especially] not with KHLOE on that team [laugh out loud],” one fan wrote in her review.

“Love this Kim Kardashian West Vs Khloe Kardashian, it seemed as though it got a little heated between them! Shouldn’t be that way between sisters,” another added.

“[Celebrity Family Feud] Khloe Kardashian cheated the whole game! Good thing it’s for charity,” another viewer wrote of Khloe’s performance.

“My favorite part of the Kardashian and West families [Celebrity Family Feud] episode,” one fan wrote, including a clip from Khloe and Kardashian’s face-off.

The episode also included a rare moment for West to smile, which fans at home were also quick to notice.

Celebrity Family Feud was taped back in February, which was why Khloe was still pregnant in the episode. She was joined by mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Campbell, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheban. Kardashian’s team included West and his cousins.

Originally, the episode was going to feature the Kardashians against Paris Hilton’s family, but they dropped out at the last minute. Since West is a big fan of Family Feud, he offered to have his family go up against the Kardashians.

“He was in his element,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight after the episode was filmed. “We have [Family Feud] on in our household at all times.”

Kylie Jenner missed out on the show since it was filmed just weeks after Stormi Webster was born. Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian also skipped out.

