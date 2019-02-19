‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Tamar Braxton Calls ‘Catfish’ on Dina Lohan’s Secret 5-Year Relationship

Tamar Braxton has Big Brother houseguests and fans alike convinced that Dina Lohan is being catfished.

During a heart-to-heart this week on Celebrity Big Brother, Lohan confessed to Braxton and Kandi Burruss that she’s had a male friend for five years who she’s never met or seen on camera. She was not receptive when the two women told her that she might be getting catfished.

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. We’ve been talking for five years. Like, every day, a lot,” Lohan told Burruss. “I feel like I know him.”

Revealing that “he’s in another state,” she explained that they haven’t met but that “it’s not like that.”

“It’s crazy, but I’m going to marry him,” she said as Braxton walked in with Natalie Eva Marie, the latter of whom stayed quiet for the discussion.

“Girl, you straight up catfished. Five years and no FaceTime?” Burruss told Lohan, who replied, “He doesn’t use that.”

At that response, Braxton jumped into the conversation, yelling, “Lies! It’s 2019. My mother 71 and she uses it. That is a lie… Don’t you believe it.”

“Oh girl, stop! You buggin,’” Braxton said after Lohan continued to try to justify the relationship, eventually revealing that he lives in San Fransisco.

Braxton asked the New York-based momager why the mysterious man couldn’t fly and see her. “He can’t leave because he’s taking care of his mom,” Lohan replied.

“It’s personal,” she said. “He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!”

“Catfiiiish!” Braxton yelled out again, telling Lohan that if she does fly out to see him, she better “take one of your homegirls to fly with you. I’ll come with you, but he don’t wanna meet me.”

“It’s real,” Lohan insisted. “Some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

During the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lohan’s relationship.

“Does anyone else NEED and episode of @CatfishMTV with @dinalohan?! Plz make this happen,” one Twitter user wrote with a laughing emoji, referring, of course, to the popular MTV series.

“Someone call Nev so he can help Dina Lohan find her Catfish,” another wrote.

Elsewhere throughout Thursday night’s episode, Celebrity Big Brother alum Omarosa Manigualt returned to officiate the “Tumbling Dice” Head of Household competition. In the competition, two players got inside large netted dice and Manigault would spin a wheel to see what number it landed on, prompting the players to tumble the dice around to eventually land on the chosen number back in the starting position. Tom Green won his second Head of Household competition, beating out Natalie Eva Marie in the last round.

After a lot of back-and-forth with Burruss, who tried to align herself with Green so as to try and knock out Natalie Eva Marie and Lolo Jones, Green nominated Ricky Williams and Natalie to be up for eviction.

The news did not sit well with Natalie, who Green had previously told he’d only nominate as a pawn in case someone pulled themselves off the block with the Veto competition later in the week. “I’m coming for you,” she told the camera, adding that if she got the Veto power she would take him down.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET for a special live, two-hour, double-elimination episode on CBS hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.