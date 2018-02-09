Omarosa Draws Trump-Cosby Comparison on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Only a few days into competition on Celebrity Big Brother and Omarosa Manigault has defended her relationship with President Donald Trump multiple times.

In a discussion with The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, Omarosa likened her working with Trump to Pulliam’s solidarity with Cosby, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Omarosa was explaining to Head of Household Shannon Elizabeth why she’s stood by Trump for so many years, saying she’s loyal “almost to a fault” when Pulliam walked in and joined the discussion.

When the former child star challenged Omarosa’s political position, Omarosa turned the conversation to Cosby.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” Omarosa told Pulliam. “And I can say, since you’re asking me. You stood strong by somebody you have known and have been loyal to and have known for a long time, and whose supported you. And people judged you for that, but only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump.”

Later in Thursday’s episode, Omarosa told Ross Mathews that accepting the political appointment in Trump’s administration was “always about the country” and not President Trump.

“As a voter, a citizen, I never got it, why you went to the White House with him,” said Matthews, a comedian and TV personality.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,” Manigault said. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

“Does anybody say to him, ‘What are you doing?’” the TV personality asked.

“I mean, I tried to be that person, and then all of the people around him attacked me,” she said, breaking down into tears and claiming she got iced out by the administration.

“Who has that power to say what’s going on?” Matthews asked.

“I don’t know. I’m not there. It’s not my circus, not my monkeys,” she said. “I’d like to say not my problem but I can’t say that because, it’s bad.”

“Would you vote for him again?” Mathews asked Omarosa.

“God no,” she replied. “Never in a million years, never.”

After working with Trump on multiple seasons of The Apprentice, Omarosa worked as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. She left the role in January.

Fans had mixed feelings on Omarosa’s Trump-Cosby argument; check them out here.

Celebrity Big Brother airs almost nightly for the next two weeks on CBS.