Omarosa Returns to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Health Scare

Omarosa Manigault is back… again.

The television personality and former White House director of communications for President Donald Trump’s administration returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving medical attention, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Manigault temporarily left the CBS reality competition series following an asthma attack, according to her castmates.

Marisa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews both said the reason Manigault was nowhere to be found after the second “Head of Household” competition on Friday was because she had been taken to the hospital, though they said it was not serious. There were reports she had been pulled from future episodes while she got medical treatment.

In bed, the two discussed whether or not Manigault might be allowed to return to the show after leaving the house.

Winokur pointed out a precedent from the previous season, when Christmas Abbott was allowed to vote from the hospital. Eventually, they came more bluntly to the subject of Manigault.

“You knocked her out,” Matthews said. “You did so wonderfully.” The two of them talked over their unlikely victories that night, and how the rest of the contestants must be reacting to their success.

“Ross, all I’m going to say is, this is hilarious that you and I knocked out those people. And Omarosa had everything to lose, I didn’t. I mean, I did, but I didn’t, you know what I mean? I mean, I put her in the hospital,” she said, beginning to laugh. “She’s going to be okay.”

Prior to the incident, Manigault, along with ally Keshia Knight Pulliam, were being targeted by their other cast members who planned on taking them out of the competition at the show’s next eviction.

Manigault was one of the biggest stars in the cast brought in for the Big Brother spinoff’s first season. She had already made headlines by addressing her time working with Trump in the White House, a job she claimed this week was not an enjoyable experience.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,” Manigault said. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

Manigault also told Mathews that she’d never vote for Trump again.

“God no,” she replied. “Never in a million years, never.”

Manigualt avoided the first elimination of the season, with that honor going to UFC legend Chuck Liddell.

Celebrity Big Brother is running a special airing schedule this year to compete with NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics from South Korea. A new episode will air at least every other night from Sunday through Feb. 25, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.