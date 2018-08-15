Celebrity Big Brother’: Fans Show Support for HoH Winner

Reality

Celebrity Big Brother fans found themselves surprised to be happy about Omarosa Manigault becoming the new Head of Household in a special double eviction episode.

After Brandi Glanville was evicted at the end of the first hour, James Manslow, Marissa Jaret Winkour, Ross Matthews, Omarosa and Adriana Gutierrez were left to compete for the new HoH title. Mark McGrath could not participate, since he was the previous HoH.

The HoH game involved the five celebrities testing their memory about pieces of art related to each of the contestants. Omarosa and James made it to a tiebreaker round, which Omarosa won.

Even though Omarosa had been portrayed as a manipulative villain, viewers at home have started to warm up to her. After all, she is actually playing the Big Brother game. Earlier evicted celebrities disappointed fans by giving up. Omarosa than nominated Ross and Marissa for eviction.

Here’s how fans reacted to Omarosa taking the HoH title:

More than a few fans were surprised to be rooting for Omarosa, who worked in White House for President Donald Trump last year.

Of course, it was Omarosa’s luck that Ross won the next Power of Veto challenge. She tried to get rid of him the last time she was HoH and the same thing happened! This time, Omarosa put James up for eviction.

The remaining contestants voted to evict James.

