Celebrity Big Brother’: Fans Show Support for HoH Winner

Celebrity Big Brother fans found themselves surprised to be happy about Omarosa Manigault becoming the new Head of Household in a special double eviction episode.

After Brandi Glanville was evicted at the end of the first hour, James Manslow, Marissa Jaret Winkour, Ross Matthews, Omarosa and Adriana Gutierrez were left to compete for the new HoH title. Mark McGrath could not participate, since he was the previous HoH.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The HoH game involved the five celebrities testing their memory about pieces of art related to each of the contestants. Omarosa and James made it to a tiebreaker round, which Omarosa won.

Even though Omarosa had been portrayed as a manipulative villain, viewers at home have started to warm up to her. After all, she is actually playing the Big Brother game. Earlier evicted celebrities disappointed fans by giving up. Omarosa than nominated Ross and Marissa for eviction.

Here’s how fans reacted to Omarosa taking the HoH title:

woooooooooooooohooooooooooooo @OMAROSA You won Double Eviction HOH YESS!! #BBCeleb — jennifer adams (@jenndianne11) February 24, 2018

More than a few fans were surprised to be rooting for Omarosa, who worked in White House for President Donald Trump last year.

Who knew i would be rooting for Omarosa.. That was a great win #bbceleb #CBBUS pic.twitter.com/rhrtg9kCeu — Susan Hunt (@StSusanHunt) February 24, 2018



All I’m saying is that Brandi wouldn’t have been a threat in that question HOH. It looks like Ross gave his game away because here comes Omarosa getting him out of the house. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #BBCeleb — daddy j (@mrjarrodvaughn) February 24, 2018



Hahaha! Yes, Omarosa.

I need to go make me some tea, it’s about to get messy as hell. #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/Lnqicjd1DX — Nessa (@NeMeSSeR) February 24, 2018

Of course, it was Omarosa’s luck that Ross won the next Power of Veto challenge. She tried to get rid of him the last time she was HoH and the same thing happened! This time, Omarosa put James up for eviction.

This is the second time Omarosa puts up Ross and he wins veto lol #BBCeleb #CBBUS — Laura (@lauraacevv) February 24, 2018

OMAROSA IS LIFE RIGHT NOW!!! SHE IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! MAY EVERYONE GOING FORWARD PLAY LIKE OMAROSA! 🙌🏻 #CBBUS #BBCELEB — ALEX (@powerpuni) February 24, 2018

The remaining contestants voted to evict James.