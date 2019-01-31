‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Lolo Jones Fears She Betrayed Ryan Lochte After Eviction

Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Lolo Jones felt she voted “against Team USA” after Ryan Lochte‘s eviction.

Wednesday’s episode of Season 2 of the CBS reality show picked up after Ryan Lochte’s eviction after a surprise blindside due in big part to the alliance of Jones, Tom Green, Kato Kaelin and Natalie Eva Marie.

After the Olympic swimmer exited the Big Brother house, cameras captured Jones getting emotional by herself and retreating to the bathroom area.

Eva Marie approached Jones to check on her friend and ally when she revealed her second thoughts about the big move.

“I just voted against Team USA,” Jones said holing back tears. “This team took me in.

“He wouldn’t take me,” she added, referring to Lochte’s initial attempt to blindside her at the first eviction, but changing his mind at the last second and going with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss instead.

“The whole time he was here I tried,” Jones told Eva Marie and Tamar Braxton, who had also been up for eviction with Lochte. “I just feel like a traitor now. You saw, I tried.”

At the end of the emotional conversation, Jones said she was fine but needed to get her emotions about voting her Olympic teammate out before joining the rest of the houseguests.

“When I got fourth at the Olympics, he was the one who helped me through that night when I was like, so crushed,” Jones admitted to her allies.

“And he’ll do that at the next Olympics, because that’s who he is,” Eva Marie said, comforting Jones. “He’s a good dude. He was solid, and that’s why we had to get him out.”

In an interview, Jones later explained how hard it was for her to vote Lochte out given their history, but the circumstances made it impossible for her not to get him out at this point.

After his eviction Monday, Lochte told CBB host Julie Chen that he did not hold grudges from what had happened during his time on the house, including keeping Dinah Lohan off the block after Jonathan Bennett suggested it and sparing Jones from the block during the first eviction.

Are you rooting for Jones to win it all? The new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air over 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13. The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.