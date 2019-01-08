‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Leaked List Reveals Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Spicer May Appear on Show

An unofficial leaked list of potential Celebrity Big Brother contestants reveals that among the possible future houseguests are Caitlyn Jenner and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

In addition to Spicer and Jenner, the list, released by Twitter user @BBSecretSusan, includes Aubrey O’Day of the girl group Danity Kane, Saturday Night Live comic Bobby Moynihan, retired NFL player Calvin Johnson, Queer Eye fashion expert Carson Kressley, Lindsay Lohan‘s mother and manager Dina Lohan, Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin, reality star Tiffany Pollard and banned Olympic skater Tonya Harding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS has not confirmed the list and an official cast announcement has not yet been made, so it’s unclear if the list leaked by the Twitter account, which describes itself as a “secret casting Big Brother insider,” is accurate.

FULL CONFIRMED CAST:

Aubrey O’Day

Bobby Moynihan

Caitlyn Jenner

Calvin Johnson

Carson Kressley

Dina Lohan

Jonathan Bennett

Sean Spicer

Stephen Baldwin

Tiffany Pollard

Tonya Harding@CBSBigBrother premieres 21st January at 8/7c on @CBS, don’t miss it! #BBCeleb #CBBUS — Susan Big Brother Insider (@BBSecretSusan) January 6, 2019

Notable Big Brother insider, Twitter account @realvegasforsure, reportedly teased two celebrity houseguests in tweets consisting of a series of emojis, according to Newsweek. Many followers speculated that one tweet featuring a gold medal and a movie reel could indicate Jenner, a former Olympian and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Another tweet included an American flag, an eagle and a monument, implying someone from the White House could be on board, which would explain Spicer’s name on the list.

Spicer’s likely controversial appearance would follow that of Omarosa Manigault, who caused a stir when she joined the first season of Big Brother Celebrity Edition in 2018 following her dismissal from the Trump Administration. On the show, she revealed her own views on President Donald Trump‘s leadership — calling his behavior worse than what the public thought.

Lohan’s potential involvement was previously reported; she was reportedly offered a position with a guaranteed $100,000 contract, as well as $5,000 bonuses for every eviction she survives. That deal reportedly stands for the rest of the Celebrity contestants as well.

The winner of the competition will earn $250,000; a favorite houseguest, chosen by viewers at the end of the season, takes home an extra $25,000, just as with the regular Big Brother series.

Also like the regular Big Brother series, the show locks the celebrity contestants inside a house together without any contact with the outside world, where they are monitored 24/7 by cameras and compete in challenges to control the household in an effort to avoid being evicted by their fellow houseguests.

The first season of Celebrity Big Brother ran in the winter of 2018, with Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur besting TV personality Ross Mathews for the top prize.

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.