James Maslow Drags Female ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestants After Elimination

James Maslow had some things to say about his fellow female houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former member of Big Time Rush was eliminated from the CBS reality competition series, along with reality star Brandi Glanville during Friday’s double elimination episode.

The singer told Entertainment Weekly about his experience living with all the women in the Big Brother house, and the way he talks about the experience is not exactly in a favorable light.

“They perpetuated every stereotype you can think of,” he said. “They were either doing makeup, gossiping whether it was about the show or not, sometimes so much about the show that it ruined their own game because it perpetuated their own rumors and they believed they were true.”

Maslow then said his female competitors spent a lot of their time crying.

“Literally, I would turn every corner and there would be someone crying about something,” he said.

“So at first I was like, ‘Oh God, what is this about?’ And it was literally about a tree that fell in the backyard. I’m not even making that up. Sometimes it was about real things.”

Maslow revealed this had been the first time in his life he had shared a living space with so many women.

“I’ve been living on my own for a long time. I grew up with the house full of guys. I have never been around this many women, this dramatic, frankly at this age. It was an experience I was not used to,” he said.

“I would just laugh about this six-girl alliance. You’re talking about six intelligent women who have been running their own businesses, for their whole life, to get to where they are right now. It was never going to last,” he continued. “It would make me laugh my a— off, especially with the guys outside. I would say, ‘Let them play it out, it’s going to implode.’ And low and behold, what happened?”

Maslow was also asked about his feud with Glanville and how he felt about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star not liking from day one.

“If she developed an actual disdain for me based on nothing more than how I looked, then I feel bad for her,” he said. “I just kept my tail between my legs and acted as docile and calm as I could, which is so against my nature.”

“I was constantly trying to look for the alcohol and literally tried to hide from her,” he continued. “By the way, it wasn’t just me; it was everybody in the house. She was rude to everybody in the house sober. She was really rude to everybody in the house drunk. By the end of the game, everybody was just as excited to get her out of the house.”

Celebrity Big Brother will air an episode Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET before airing the finale at 9 p.m. ET.