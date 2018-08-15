‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Hints at Stormy Daniels Casting

It looks like Stormy Daniels will be taking on the Big Brother house.

The stripper who claims to have had sex with President Donald Trump before being paid hush money to cover it up was all but confirmed to be appearing on the upcoming season of UK Celebrity Big Brother — which premieres Thursday overseas — in a tweet from the show’s official account.

⚡️🌩️ Celebrity Big Brother weather update 🌩️⚡️ Forecasts of heavy rain mean this celebrity is going to be spending a lot more time inside than usual… Who could it be? ⛈🤔😆 #CBB pic.twitter.com/DS8F06Eso0 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 13, 2018

“Celebrity Big Brother weather update,” the account tweeted alongside a video cryptically teasing stormy weather. “Forecasts of heavy rain mean this celebrity is going to be spending a lot more time inside than usual… Who could it be?”

⚠️ SEVERE WEATHER WARNING!

We know it usually rains on Launch Night, but you’ll need more than a brolly for this storm! #CBB kicks off on 16th August, 9pm on @channel5_tv 🎉👁️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/GRqxIdv3lH — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 1, 2018

Another tweet teased a “severe weather alert,” alongside a video stating, “A STORM IS COMING.”

“We know it usually rains on Launch Night, but you’ll need more than a brolly for this storm!” the video was captioned.

Another teaser from the official account referenced the southeast of England undergoing an Orange Alert, which fans of the show have thought was an allusion to Trump’s skin tone.

If Daniels does appear on the reality series, she will be the second American to be confirmed for this season. Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, has also announced she will be competing for control of the house this season. Other rumored names for the season include S Club 7 alum Paul Cattermole and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness.

In the past, American celebrities like Jermaine Jackson, Coolio, Tara Reid and Farrah Abraham have made waves in the UK reality competition. And perhaps fittingly, Ivana Trump competed on the series in Season 7 back in 2010.

We can’t wait to see what kind of drama Daniels could stir up.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres in the UK on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Channel 5.

Photo credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg