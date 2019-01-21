‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Tom Green Reveals His Unorthodox Packing List

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Tom Green has revealed his unorthodox packing list for his stay in the reality TV house.

While speaking to EW, Green shared what he thinks is the most important item to have when going into the Big Brother house.

“The trick is lots of clean underwear, okay? That’s the trick. I’ve got lots of clean socks and underwear,” he said. “That’s all you need. A sweater, 20 pairs of underwear, two pairs of jeans, I’m set.”

Green went on to speak about his philosophy surrounding the competition series, and asserted that he believe she can come out on top.

“I think I can win Big Brother because I don’t think people are expecting me to be as strategic as I am. And I don’t think they that are going to be expecting me to be as calculating as I am,” he stated. “I think people are going to think I’m not taking things seriously and that I’m goofing around. But really I am actually taking it very seriously.”

In addition to Green, the new season of Celebrity Big Brother will also feature Anthony Scaramucci, Kandi Burruss, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte , Lolo Jones, Ricky Williams, Eva Marie, Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton and Dina Lohan.

Lohan also recently spoke about the upcoming new season, joking that as she prepares for it her daughter, actress Lindsay Lohan, has switched roles with her and become like a “momager.”

“She packed my suitcase for me. She gave me a list of things,” Dina said, then adding that her 32-year-old has definitely become the new “momager” in their family. “She did! She got all this makeup for the house or to share with everyone there so yeah. You know, she way overpacked. I’m not allowed to bring it all, but it’s better to have more than less, I guess.”

As far as her plan for how to navigate the show and work toward winning, Lohan stated that she intends to be a fierce competitor.

“I’m not a fighter. I’m kind of a lover, but I’m definitely gonna be a little quiet in the beginning ’cause I wanna see who people are and what they’re about,” she said

Lohan also acknowledged the notion that some contestants find romance while in the Big Brother house, but shared that this is something very unlikely for her.

“I’m sort of seeing someone. That’s hard ’cause I talk to him everyday so that’s pretty hard. No [I won’t be hooking up]! That’s what the kids do,” she joked.

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother can see the new season when it premieres Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.