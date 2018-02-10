‘Celebrity Big Brother’: [Spoiler] Eliminated First

Celebrity Big Brother said goodbye to its first star.

After three straight days of competition, strategy and one-liners, the reality competition series evicted fighter Chuck Liddell, the first contestant to leave this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The elimination came after strategizing among the “woman’s alliance” between the female contestants and Ross Matthews debated using Shannon Elizabeth’s veto to replace Chuck Liddell for Mark McGrath as the nominees for eviction. With the alliance crumbling, the veto meeting ended with a shock as Elizabeth decided to go against her alliance’s wishes and not use her veto.

Omarosa Manigault and Keisha Knight Pulliam were visibly upset at Elizabeth ignoring the alliance agreement.

“I feel that not using the veto is the better move for Shannon’s game versus the alliance’s game,” Knight Pulliam says in a confessional. “Shannon is trying to get out clean with the least amount of blood on her hands… it also kinda shows even more so what someone is made of and where they stand.”

Before the vote, all signs pointed to Maslow being ousted but after Elizabeth thought Knight Pulliam was forging a secret alliance with Liddell, leading them to believe they should maybe switch the vote and keep Maslow.

Before the vote, Maslow and Liddell got to appeal to their housemates and plead for them to stay another week.

After his elimination Liddell sat down with host Julie Chen to express his feelings about the elimination.

“I don’t know exactly what happened but I guess I wasn’t good at that social kind of game as James was,” Liddell. “I’m not sure exactly what I did wrong but there are things that looking back I second guess what I did but… I don’t know.”

“I really don’t think this is my game,” he said later. “I want to be on The Amazing Race.”

As an evicted celebrity guest, Chen said, will get to vote who will win the game at the end.

Viewers expressed their reactions to Liddell’s exit.

THANK GOD JAMES IS STAYING WOW GOD IS REAL #BBCeleb — meghan (@idkmegs) February 10, 2018

With Liddell out of the competition, Elizabeth, Maslow, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mathews, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace and Omarosa Manigault will compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother airs next Sunday, February 11, and will air almost nightly for the next two weeks on CBS.