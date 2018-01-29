‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Revealed

The list is in! After months of speculating who would appear in the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother, CBS has revealed its star-studded cast…featuring Omarosa?!

The network revealed during the Grammys who will be trapped in the Big Brother house for two-and-a-half-weeks.

The famous contestants on Celebrity Big Brother will be:

Omarosa Manigault : The two-time Apprentice contestant and Donald Trump aide is trading the White House for the Big Brother house.

: The two-time Apprentice contestant and Donald Trump aide is trading the White House for the Big Brother house. Mark McGrath : The Sugar Ray frontman is no stranger to reality TV. He also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and served as a guest judge on American Idol prior to coming to the Big Brother house.

: The Sugar Ray frontman is no stranger to reality TV. He also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and served as a guest judge on American Idol prior to coming to the Big Brother house. Shannon Elizabeth : The American Pie actress has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

: The American Pie actress has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Metta World Peace : The former Ron Artest won NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an NBA title.

: The former Ron Artest won NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an NBA title. Brandi Glanville : The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice when not feuding with the other Housewives.

: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice when not feuding with the other Housewives. James Maslow : The Big Time Rush star also won fourth place on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars.

: The Big Time Rush star also won fourth place on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars. Keshia Knight Pulliam : Rudy Huxtable will once again be gracing the television screen after a brief stint on Celebrity Apprentice.

: Rudy Huxtable will once again be gracing the television screen after a brief stint on Celebrity Apprentice. Marissa Janet Winokur : The Hairspray Broadway star will have an instant friend in the Big Brother house, appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars as Shannon Elizabeth.

: The Hairspray Broadway star will have an instant friend in the Big Brother house, appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars as Shannon Elizabeth. Ariadna Gutierrez : The pageant queen was Miss Universe in 2015 for about three minutes before it was revealed that Steve Harvey had read the wrong name.

: The pageant queen was Miss Universe in 2015 for about three minutes before it was revealed that Steve Harvey had read the wrong name. Chuck Liddell: A former mixed martial artist, this will be Liddell’s first appearance on reality TV.

A former mixed martial artist, this will be Liddell’s first appearance on reality TV. Ross Matthews: The former Tonight Show intern is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.

The 13 episode season has been condensed into two and a half weeks. Although this sounds perfect in the era of binge-watching and streaming, it means that the entire season will be competing against live coverage of the Winter Olympics.

