‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Revealed

The list is in! After months of speculating who would appear in the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother, CBS has revealed its star-studded cast…featuring Omarosa?!
The network revealed during the Grammys who will be trapped in the Big Brother house for two-and-a-half-weeks.
The famous contestants on Celebrity Big Brother will be:
- Omarosa Manigault: The two-time Apprentice contestant and Donald Trump aide is trading the White House for the Big Brother house.
- Mark McGrath: The Sugar Ray frontman is no stranger to reality TV. He also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and served as a guest judge on American Idol prior to coming to the Big Brother house.
- Shannon Elizabeth: The American Pie actress has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.
- Metta World Peace: The former Ron Artest won NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an NBA title.
- Brandi Glanville: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice when not feuding with the other Housewives.
- James Maslow: The Big Time Rush star also won fourth place on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars.
- Keshia Knight Pulliam: Rudy Huxtable will once again be gracing the television screen after a brief stint on Celebrity Apprentice.
- Marissa Janet Winokur: The Hairspray Broadway star will have an instant friend in the Big Brother house, appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars as Shannon Elizabeth.
- Ariadna Gutierrez: The pageant queen was Miss Universe in 2015 for about three minutes before it was revealed that Steve Harvey had read the wrong name.
- Chuck Liddell: A former mixed martial artist, this will be Liddell’s first appearance on reality TV.
- Ross Matthews: The former Tonight Show intern is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.
The 13 episode season has been condensed into two and a half weeks. Although this sounds perfect in the era of binge-watching and streaming, it means that the entire season will be competing against live coverage of the Winter Olympics.
