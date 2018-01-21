‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cancelled

According to a report from The Daily Star, British network Channel 5 is cancelling the hit show Celebrity Big Brother after 18 years.

The British publication reports that the channel is “pulling the plug” due to low ratings, saying the show is “consigned to the dustbin for good.”

The 21st season (series) of the show will be its last, culminating in a summer civilian edition over the summer.

The American version of Celebrity Big Brother, however is still set to roll out in February right before the 20th season of Big Brother this coming summer. Hosted by Julie Chen, the show will run daily from Feb. 7 through Feb. 25, airing at 8 p.m. ET each night of the week except on Fridays.

The show will carry over various aspects of the original Big Brother, including Head of Household, Power of Veto and live evictions.

The official cast for the American Celebrity Big Brother is still being worked out, though Blac Chyna was rumored to be a cast member and Scott Disick reportedly turned down a huge payday to be on the show.

There’s also a big concern for the show regarding ratings, given that it will run head to head with the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Hopefully low ratings won’t make it suffer the same fate as its British counterpart.

Chen reportedly was forced to take a pay cut by her husband, CBS executive Leslie Moonves, in order to make the show happen.

“If you know one thing about my husband, it has to make economic sense. He comes home for dinner and says in a very Godfather, mafioso-style, ‘Jules, you tell your lawyer this is not a negotiation. This is what the deal is and you’re going to accept it.’ And I said, ‘Is that the way you speak to your wife?’” Chen said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He said, ‘You tell your attorney this is not a game we’re playing. Everyone’s taking a haircut. This is the only way it will make sense financially. You shouldn’t be expected to be paid as if it’s a full series. It’s a condensed version.’”