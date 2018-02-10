‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Judge Brandi Glanville for Drinking Too Much

Brandi Glanville seems to be enjoying her time on Celebrity Big Brother. But maybe too much?

Fans of the competition show were quick to point out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s drinking as she watched her fellow contestants compete in Friday’s veto competition.

“[Laugh my f— a— off] at Brandi sitting on the side watching the veto comp, basically getting drunk,” fan Elijah Mercer tweeted.

Glanville also took time to comment on fellow contestant James Maslow’s skills, criticizing the former Big Time Rush star.

“James reminds me of Peter Pan, like the way he skips around,” Glanville said. Then mimicking his movements.

Since entering the Big Brother House, Glanville has not been Maslow’s biggest fan.

While the contestants are hanging out in the kitchen on night one, the reality star asks the singers in the cast, “What does a voice coach say when you go in?” to which Maslow responds, “It’s all about breath.”

When the 27-year-old musician continues to talk about singing, Glanville turns her attention to fellow housemate Mark McGrath jabbing, “I feel like Mark has been in the game the longest, and I would like to hear from [him].”

Later, Glanville interrupts Maslow again while he’s speaking, causing him to leave the room with McGrath.

“Could she be more rude to me?” he asks the Sugar Ray front man. “Is she just drunk?” “We just met,” Maslow says of Glanville in a confessional. “I don’t know what I would have done to upset you but it’s pretty abrasive.

I got to be honest.” Glanville tells the other contestants, “I don’t like pretty boy,” adding in a confessional, “He annoys me already.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out Glanville having a full glass of champagne every time the camera turned to her.

In addition to Glanville and Maslow, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Chuck Liddell, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews and Shannon Elizabeth will compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother premiered Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will conclude its condensed run on Feb. 25.