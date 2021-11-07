‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Lionel Blair Dead at 92

Hollywood has lost one of its greats. The Daily Mail reports that Lionel Blair – an actor, dancer, and choreographer – has died at the age of 92. Blair’s career spanned more than 70 years. Blair became a staple on British TV beginning in the 60s and 70s. He died in the early hours on Thursday, Nov. 4 surrounded by his family. His agent said in a statement: “He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely.”

Blair was born in Montreal, Canada as Henry Lionel Ogus. He moved to north London’s Stamford Hill with his family at 2-years-old. His passion for performing was evident at an early age. He began performing while sheltering from air raids during the Second World War. His family evacuated to Oxford when war broke out. They returned to London not too long after their arrival.

Blair’s earliest influences in show business came from watching performers such as Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers and Shirley Temple at the movies. Best known for playing team captain on the ITV game show Give Us Clue, Blair has done it all. He appeared in the Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night. He also choreographed big-screen films, including The Magic Christian. Blair has also appeared in and choreographed TV shows featuring other icons such as Anthony Newley, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and Liza Minnelli. He also completed a Royal Variety performance with the iconic American singer Sammy Davis Jr.

He never truly slowed down, though he did try a stint in reality television in 2014 by appearing in Celebrity Big Brother. He spent 15 days in the house in total, leaving third after boxer Evander Holyfield, and model Jasmine Waltz. Blair tried reality TV again in 2017, appearing in the BBC reality series The Real Marigold Hotel.

Blair married his longtime wife, Susan, in 1967. He once said the secret to a successful marriage is cherished memories. The couple had three children and three grandchildren.