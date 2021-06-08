'Catfish' Subject Wants Answers About Married 'Stalker' in Exclusive Clip

✖

In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are introduced to Michael. The hosts learn that Michael has fallen for a man named Dustin. Although, the catch is that Michael found out that Dustin, whose identity he is still unsure about, is actually married.

Michael said that his relationship with Dustin began after he received a random text message from a number that he didn't recognize. The individual, who was Dustin, then explained that they used to chat on the apps and he recently re-discovered Michael's number. Dustin ended up sending Michael some photos of himself and they began to chat. He told Michael that he was living in Los Angeles and that he was looking for a genuine connection with someone. The two were able to bond over a variety of topics, such as how they were both cheated on in previous relationships.

Michael said that his first red flag came when he was in Los Angeles. He told Dustin that he was in town, and, in turn, they agreed to meet up. Dustin sent Michael his address and said that they could meet up there. However, Michael noted that he didn't send an apartment number. He also said that Dustin was not communicating with him when it came time to meet up. Michael then experienced another red flag, as Dustin would contact him from various phone numbers. While that did give him cause for concern, he chalked it up to him possibly having various phone numbers for work purposes.

Michael also said that he has never spoken to Dustin over the phone or via video chat, despite the fact that they have been in contact for about three years. He added that he eventually ghosted Dustin, but that he kept reaching out with different phone numbers. Because of this one-sided communication after he closed the door on the relationship, Michael felt like he was getting stalker vibes from Dustin. But, if you can even believe it, things took an even more wild turn for Michael.

He explained to Schulman and Crawford that he did a reverse image search on Dustin to find out more about him. Michael ended up finding his Instagram account, which was private. Although, Dustin's Instagram account did link to ones that he set up for his cats, which provided more information about him. Michael was able to discover that Dustin is actually married and with his husband as of 2020. Even though he found out this information after reaching out to Catfish, Michael is still seeking their help in order to get to the bottom of the situation. Fans can see the conclusion to this wild case on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.