'Catfish': Possible Con Artist Case Sparks Concerns in Exclusive Clip

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford may have a con artist on their hands, based on an exclusive clip from Tuesday night's new episode of Catfish: The TV Show. In the clip, the two hosts took some time to chat with Apryl, who raised concerns about Daryl, a man with whom she has been in contact. Of course, since this is Catfish, Apryl's story isn't as cut and dry as it seems.

Apryl explained to the hosts over Zoom that Daryl first reached out to her via Instagram. She said that he wasn't like others who have contacted her on the social media platform, as Daryl was sweeter in his approach. Apryl went on to say that Daryl really caught her attention after he drew a selfie that she posted. Over the years, Daryl would send her photos of his drawings of her, and they formed a connection from there.

Their connection really sparked up over the past year, as Apryl said that they began to chat on a more daily basis. Apryl then shocked the hosts by saying that Daryl has even drawn some of the nude photos that she's posted on her OnlyFans account. Although, he has never sent her any photos of himself nor have they spoken over video chat. She also said that despite the fact that they've been in contact for about four years, she does not have his phone number. The two have only been communicating over Instagram chat.

Things took an odd turn when Apryl recounted how she received a message from a person named Candice, who sent her a link to a Facebook group that Daryl is a part of. When she confronted Daryl about it, he said to ignore the message and that the user was his sister. Even though they haven't spoken over the phone or face to face, Apryl says that she's holding onto hope that something could be there with Daryl romantically. However, she did say that she wants to know once and for all whether Daryl is a catfish or not so that she can either pursue something with him or move on. After Apryl hopped off the Zoom chat, Schulman and Crawford expressed their doubts about Daryl's identity. But, they said that they'd get to the bottom of the situation for Apryl's sake. To find out how this case plays out, tune in to Catfish: The TV Show on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.