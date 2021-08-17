'Catfish': Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Investigate Case That's 12 Years in the Making (Exclusive)

✖

In the next episode of Catfish: The TV Show, hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are introduced to a case that has been over a decade in the making. A woman named Kailan reached out to the hosts to let them know that she's been in contact with a man named Jordan for 12 years now. She explained that their conversations turned more romantic in recent years and that they've developed feelings for one another. But has Kailan developed feelings for the real Jordan?

As with many Catfish cases, Kailan said that she has never spoken with Jordan over FaceTime. Although, she did say that she traveled to Florida, where he resides, twice to meet up with him. But he stood her up both times. Kailan gave a little more backstory about the situation when she joined the Zoom call with Schulman and Crawford. When she and Jordan originally met via an online chatroom, she said that she was 18 years old (even though she was 11 years old at the time). In turn, he said that he was 19 years old (even though he was 10 years old).

After meeting up in the chatroom, they began to talk on the phone. She said that the two were dating at one point when she was in high school. While they have been dating on and off since then, Kailan said that the "vibe" never went away between them. Kailan explained to the hosts that she is a mom-of-three, as she has a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twin boys. She was a bit hesitant to tell Jordan about these life updates, but he was supportive.

Kailan continued to say that the two have said that they love one another. She added, "[I] feel like he understands me more than any man that I've ever dealt with. He's every single thing I want in a man." Even though they have a close connection, Kailan still has her reservations. She explained that after the second time that she traveled to Florida, she stopped speaking with Jordan for two months when he stood her up. That was when she began to suspect that he wasn't who he said that he was.

After Kailan hopped off of the Zoom call, Schulman and Crawford exchanged their concerns about the case. While they're not sure whether Jordan is who he says that he is, they vowed to get to the bottom of the situation for Kailan. The newest episode of Catfish airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

