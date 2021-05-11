'Catfish' Investigates Role-Playing Romance With Masked Man (Exclusive Clip)

✖

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford have yet another catfish case on their hands. In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's new episode of Catfish: The TV Show, which airs on MTV at 9 p.m. ET, the hosts meet a woman from Ohio named Courtney who fell in love with a man, Chris, whom she met on Facebook via a roleplaying game. But, since this is Catfish, after all, Schulman and Crawford expressed doubts about the mystery gamer's identity.

Courtney starts off her story by telling the hosts over Zoom that she originally met Chris while playing a role-playing game on Facebook. She said that the character that she was with tried to get Chris' character to kill her own. However, her endgame didn't come to pass, and she and Chris sparked up a relationship. Courtney then shocked the hosts by saying that she has only seen two photos of Chris (one of which features him with a mask on and the other being him in werewolf cosplay), despite being in contact for three years.

Crawford asked Courtney what she likes about Chris, who lives in Turkey. She replied that "90%" of her personality is due to Chris, as he introduced her to the music she now listens to and the anime programs that she watches. Courtney also explained that she has only spoken to Chris on the phone once within the three years that she's known him and that their conversation didn't exactly go well, as she felt as though he would have rather been doing something else. Crawford and Schulman asked Courtney whether she was sure that her online paramour lives in Turkey, to which she said that she was. She also noted that she sent him an Odin bust back in 2018 to a Turkish address, which he received. He, in turn, gifted her his own grey sweatshirt.

Courtney then shared some major news with Crawford and Schulman — she has sent Chris almost $1,000 dollars over the course of three years. But, she said that she had to send the money to his friend so that he could receive it. The friend's CashApp profile has since been deleted. In yet another shocking reveal, Courtney said that she and Chris were engaged in 2018, and he asked her to marry him via an anime drawing. After Courtney hopped off of the Zoom chat, Crawford and Schulman said that they're extremely doubtful about Chris' identity given all of the information the Ohio resident provided. Of course, fans will be able to find out more about this mysterious Catfish case when the new episode of the MTV series airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.