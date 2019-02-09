‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Offers to Help Dina Lohan Amid Possible Catfish Relationship

Catfish host Nev Schulman offered up his services to Celebrity Big Brother contestant Dina Lohan after revealing she has never met her boyfriend of five years in person.

“YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this,” Schulman tweeted on Friday, along with a New York Post report on Lohan’s comments.

During a conversation with fellow Big Brother houseguests Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, Lohan said she has a boyfriend she still has not met, even though they have been a couple for five years. Burruss and Braxton insisted she was being catfished, but Lohan did not agree. The entire conversation was caught on camera.

YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this! //t.co/USrGmMf4qO — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 8, 2019

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. We’ve been talking for five years. Like, every day, a lot,” Lohan told Burruss. “I feel like I know him.”

Lohan later said the man lives in “another state,” and even though they have not met, “it’s not like that.” She then told Burruss she planned to marry the man.

“Girl, you straight up catfished,” Burruss bluntly told Lohan. “Five years and no FaceTime?”

“He doesn’t use that,” Lohan replied.

“Lies! It’s 2019,” Braxton interrupted. “My mother [is] 71 and she uses it. That is a lie… Don’t you believe it.”

Lohan tried to explain the relationship to Burriss and Braxton, but they both told her it has to be a classic Catfish case.

“It’s personal,” Lohan said of the relationship. “He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!”

“Catfish!” Braxton yelled, adding that Lohan should bring one of her friends with her to meet the men. Braxton even offered to go herself. Even then, Lohan insisted the relationship is “real” and “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

The term catfishing was popularized after the release of Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s 2010 documentary Catfish. In the film, Schulman had an online romance with a woman through Facebook. However, when they finally met, the woman turned out to be nothing like the person Schulman thought he fell in love with. The film inspired the hit MTV series Catfish: The TV Show, which launched in 2012.

Lohan is one of the last five Celebrity Big Brother contestants after surviving Friday night’s double elimination episode. Braxton, Burruss, Ricky Williams and Lolo Jones are also still in contention for the $250,000 prize.

On Friday’s episode, Tom Green and Natalie Eva Marie were evicted.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The finale airs on Wednesday.

Photo credit: CBS